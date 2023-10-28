It’s (almost) the holiday season and fans are gearing up for all the themed content! Disney+ and Hulu have all the classics, plus some new releases coming in November 2023.

The Santa Clauses season 2, for example, will premiere early in the month, with new episodes dropping weekly. Of course, Tim Allen will be reprising his role.

“In the second season, the Calvin family is back in the North Pole as Scott Calvin continues his role as Santa Claus after retirement plans were thwarted when failing to find a worthy successor in season 1,” the official description reads. “Now that Scott and his family have successfully saved Christmas, Scott turns his focus towards training his son Cal to eventually take over the ‘family business’ as Santa Claus. However, a bit of North Pole magic brings an unexpected challenge to Scott’s plan.”

Modern Family actor Eric Stonestreet is set to join the cast as Magnus Antas (a.k.a. the Mad Santa), “who reigned during the 14th century and is now returning to try and take down Scott Calvin and reclaim the North Pole,” a February 2023 announcement from Variety revealed.

That’s not all! Disney+ is also releasing its original movie Dashing Through the Snow, starring Lil Rel Howery and Chris “Ludacris” Bridges.

Eddie Garrick is a good-hearted man who has turned his back on Christmas due to a traumatic childhood experience. At the request of his wife Allison Garrick, from whom he is separated, Eddie takes his 9-year-old daughter Charlotte out with him on Christmas Eve, where they meet a mysterious man in a red suit named Nick,” the film’s logline reads. “Eddie, who is a social worker, thinks the man is delusional and needs professional help, but when he evokes the wrath of a local politician, he and his daughter are taken on a magical adventure that just might restore his faith in Christmas.”

It’s safe to say that both Disney+ and Hulu are bringing the holiday cheer this year!

While there are some new additions to the streaming services, subscribers will be saying goodbye to some titles. Scroll though our gallery to see a list of everything getting added — and leaving — Disney+ and Hulu in November 2023.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.