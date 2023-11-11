Will Tim Allen return to the North Pole once more? Disney+’s The Santa Clauses is Disney’s fourth installment of The Santa Clause franchise, which includes the original 1994 movie. After the first season premiered in 2022, a second season was quickly renewed for 2023. So, is third times a charm?

Keep reading for details on season 3 of Disney+’s The Santa Clauses.

Is There Going to Be a ‘The Santa Clauses’ Season 3 on Disney+?

Disney+ has yet to renew The Santa Clauses for season 3 as of now. However, there’s plenty of time as the second season premiered on November 8, 2023.

As the streaming platform quickly announced season 2 of The Santa Clauses following the show’s first season finale in December 2022, a possible third season could be announced sometime soon as well.

What Is ‘The Santa Clauses’ About?

In The Santa Clauses season 1, Scott Calvin returns to the real world after being Santa Claus for nearly 30 years. However, as Christmas declines in popularity, so does his Santa magic. Upon discovering there is a way to retire from his Santa gig, Scott considers stepping down as the big guy and finding a worthy successor so that he can become a better father and husband.

Back in November 2022, J-14 sat down with Tim and Elizabeth Mitchell, who plays Mrs. Claus, where they spoke about their very different first reactions on news of the upcoming series.

“I was excited. It was a real surprise,” Elizabeth gushed. “It kind of came out of the blue, it felt like. I didn’t even know that anyone was thinking about it, so it was a surprise. Then, the surprise turned into joy.”

For Tim, he shockingly revealed that he was not originally “very excited about” the show.

“My wife kept saying, ‘Are you sure you want to do this again because you were kind of cranky the last time?’ I wasn’t very excited about it. I didn’t think it was going to happen,” he began.

However, his feelings towards the show changed after seeing the first script written by Jack Burditt. “[The writers] started asking me questions,” Tim said of his involvement, explaining that he wanted “deeper questions answered,” like what Christmas actually means to the Clauses.

“Or at least let’s make sure we understand the system of Christmas and what Christmas means. The religious part of it is also the spiritual part of it — and once they [the writers] started getting that, on top of it being a funny family movie, come on. I mean, I said, ‘All right, I’ll do it.’”

