Do we have more Goosebumps to look forward to? The Disney+ series based off of the best-selling book series with the same name by R.L. Stine has fans absolutely obsessed! Keep reading for updates on a possible season 2.

Will There Be a ‘Goosebumps’ Season 2?

While Disney+ has yet to officially announce season 2, with the first season just dropping in October 2023, the producers of Goosebumps shared the likelihood of a renewal happening during an interview with The Direct.

“I mean, I wish it was up to us. I wish we could just greenlight everything we wanted. I wish that’s how it was,” producer Rob Letterman said, before Nicholas Stoller revealed he “really hopes [they] get another season.”

“The one thing I’ve learned in this industry is you just never know anything,” Nicholas revealed. “You know you have to make the best thing possible and hope people respond. And so I mean, I loved making this. I love working with Rob. I love working with everyone on the show. And I really, really love Disney, and Sony is fantastic. But I really hope we get another season. This was really fun.”

What Is ‘Goosebumps About?

Disney+’s Goosebumps stars Ana Yi Puig as Isabella, Zack Morris as Isaiah, Justin Long as Mr. Bratt, Miles McKenna as James, Isa Briones as Margot, Will Price as Lucas and Rachael Harris as Nora.

Per the official logline, “The series follows a group of five high schoolers who unleash supernatural forces upon their town and must all work together — thanks to and in spite of their friendships, rivalries and pasts with each other — in order to save it, learning much about their own parents’ teenage secrets in the process.”

Goosebumps is based off of the 1990s best-selling book series by R.L. Stine. All together, the series has over 200 books and was the best-selling series of all time for several years (pre-Harry Potter).

“We make nods to the 90s, when the books first came out. Those original fans who loved the books when they were kids still love them to this day,” Rob told The New York Post in October 2023. “And now, they’re in their 30s and 40s. We wanted the show to appeal to not only younger audiences, but also adults — with or without kids.”

