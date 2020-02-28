Get ready To The Beat! fans because Hayden Summerall and Jaheem Toombs are showing off their singing and acting skills in To The Beat! Back 2 School. It’s been two years since To The Beat! first premiered, and the gang is up to their old tricks again. Back at their performing arts school following spring break, the friends find out their lives are about to change! One student from dance, one from acting, and one from singing will be awarded an all-expense paid summer scholarship to the prestigious Triad Conservatory of Fine Arts in New York City. As rehearsals begin for the biggest performance of their lives, competition becomes fierce.

Friendships and feuds continue as sisterhood is tested, new bonds are formed and rivalries heat up, all leading to a drama-filled evening at the epic 80’s Spring Fling where a major scheme shuts down the party and jeopardizes the upcoming end-of-year showcase. Check out J-14‘s exclusive preview!

Aside from Hayden and Jaheem, To The Beat! Back 2 School‘s star-studded cast includes Jayden Bartels (Camp Nick), Laura Krystine (100 Things To Do Before High School), model Brisa Lalich (Teens Wanna Know), musician Bryce Xavier (Total Eclipse), Casey Simpson (Timecrafters: The Treasure of Pirate’s Cove; Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn), singer Jillian Shea Spaeder (Godmothered, Walk The Prank), Jake Brennan (Schooled, Richie Rich), Trevor Larcom (Fresh Off The Boat, Teachers, Fuller House), dancer Gabe De Guzman (Club Mickey Mouse), Bianca & Chiara D’Ambrosio (yA – the series, A Day in the Life), Sydney Bourne (Pynk Le’Monade), and newcomer Emily Faucret.

Sing and dance along with all your favorite stars when To The Beat! Back 2 School is officially available for streaming on all platforms and DVD on March 10, 2020!

