Life after Hogwarts! Tom Felton has nabbed some roles and wrote a book after playing Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter franchise, a gig that lasted from 2001 to 2011.

“I feel very lucky, and I do love talking about it, even when I should probably be plugging other projects,” the British star told The Guardian in May 2022 of his longtime role. “I walked around for 10 years with bright blond hair, and never once was stopped on the tube, but now, it’s changing. Fans who come up to me these days weren’t even born when the first film was made. It has grown, passed on from generation to generation.”

When it comes to his career, Tom has starred in a few major projects, including the 2011 movie Rise of the Planet of the Apes and 2020’s A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting, among others. But, the star never forgets his roots. In fact, he wrote an entire memoir recounting his Harry Potter days, titled Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard, which was released in October 2022.

“I was encouraged by a few people, Emma Watson specifically, to tell the whole story and not just sort of cherry-pick the fluffy bits,” he told The Independent in an October 2022 interview. “Not just because it was cathartic for me. But also in the hope that sharing those parts of my story will help others that are maybe not going through the best time.”

He added, “I definitely don’t miss Draco Malfoy, but I am very affectionately linked to him. “It seemed, looking back at it now, that Potter would be the only thing in my life. But there were many, many things ahead of that.”

It’s not just acting that Tom is focusing on — he’s a musician, too. At the time, he revealed to The Independent that an album was already “in the works.”

“I think one of the joys of creating art — music, film, TV, literature, whatever it may be — is the journey. What someone else gets out of it is really not up to me,” Tom shared of his career, referring to his book, specifically. “I can sleep well, with the knowledge that it’s all true. And I think sharing it will do more good than bad.”

