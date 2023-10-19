Travis Kelce might be dating one of the richest pop stars alive (hi, Taylor Swift), but his net worth isn’t too shabby, either! We broke down how much money the Kansas City Chiefs tight end makes, his yearly salary and more.

Keep reading to uncover how much money Travis makes.

What Is Travis Kelce’s Net Worth?

Travis’ net worth sits at an estimated $40 million, with a yearly salary of around $14 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Travis began playing in the National Football League in 2013, after signing a four-year, $3.12 million deal with the Kansas City Chiefs. In 2016, he signed a five-year $46 million extension, per Celebrity Net Worth. He also makes around $5 million per year from endorsements with companies like McDonald’s, Nike, Papa John’s, Bud Light, State Far and more.

How Much Is Travis Kelce’s Home In Kansas City Worth?

Travis isn’t just upgrading his love life, he’s even upgrading his own home! The NFL player is “getting a place that’s way bigger” and “more secluded” than his current home in Kansas City, and it costed about a whopping $6 million, according to TMZ.

The new house is a “straight-up mansion” that holds six bedrooms, a tennis and pickleball court *and* a golf course. Plus, it’s in a gated community so privacy should be a given.

Per TMZ, Travis felt his old house was “far too accessible” and was “starting to become a tourist attraction,” which sparked the move. Plus, there was easy access for paparazzi who could pretty much park right outside. And of course, yes, dating Taylor reportedly “factored into” Travis’ decision.

The NFL player previously spoke about dealing with paparazzi during a press conference in October 2023.

“We’re learning with the paparazzi taking photos from all over the place, but at the same time, you know, it comes with it,” he said. “You’ve got a lot of people that care about Taylor, and for good reason. You’ve just got to keep living and learning and enjoying the moments. At the end of the day, I’ve always been pretty good at compartmentalizing and being able to stay focused in this building.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.