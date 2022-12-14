Vanessa Hudgens loves makeup — and she hardly ever wears it! The High School Musical alum revealed that she took makeup classes at MAC Cosmetics when she was only 10 years old after falling in love with the art of makeup, but likes to keep it natural on a day-to-day basis.

“To me the most beautiful thing is natural beauty,” she explained in a Vogue YouTube video from December 2021. “So, using makeup to really amplify that, but not cover up what makes you you, is, to me, the most beautiful.” Well said!

The Princess Switch actress also revealed that she started wearing makeup when she was around 6 years old, since she had started doing theatre at an early age.

“When you’re doing theatre, there’s not a makeup artist or anything, so my mom would do my makeup and I just remember being fascinated by it and loving it so much,” she explained. “So, she actually enrolled me into a class at Mac. I was probably 10 years old, and the only child in the class, naturally. I remember just watching and feeling so cool to be surrounded by all these adults that loved makeup and learn how to highlight and contour cheekbones.”

While Vanessa explained that she doesn’t really wear that much makeup on an “everyday basis,” she does wear a lot of powder while she’s on a set filming due to her oily skin. “I have really oily skin. It’s always been that way since as long as I can remember,” she told Vogue. “I don’t really wear that much makeup on an every day basis, but being on set, the amount of powder that has to go on [my face] because I’m so oily is significant.”

Her love for makeup is so real, Vanessa revealed she sometimes does her own makeup for red carpet events — however, she hasn’t quite nailed it yet.

“I will do a lot [of makeup] and it will feel like I have so much makeup on,” she explained. “And then I’ll do the carpet and I look at the pictures and I’m like ‘It looks natural!’ which is kind of frustrating.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see all the times Vanessa ditched glam and rocked her barefaced beauty!

