It’s official, Vine is back! On Friday, January 24, cofounder of the six-second video streaming app, Dom Hofmann, announced that Byte is finally here. Yep, that’s right, after a little over two years of waiting, the app has finally been relaunched.

“Today we’re bringing back 6-second looping videos and a new community for people who love them,” the Byte official Twitter account posted. “It’s called Byte and it’s both familiar and new. We hope it’ll resonate with people who feel something’s been missing.”

For those who don’t know, news first hit the web that a new Vine app was in the works back in November 2017. It was originally going to be called V2 before the name was officially changed to Byte. In April 2019, it was announced that the app was still in the works, but being tested on a select few of lucky Vine users. Say goodbye to the testing phase because the app is here and not much has changed.

“You know the drill: upload from your camera roll or use the byte camera to capture stuff,” the Twitter account posted. “There are lots of ways to find new personalities and moments. Explore what the community is watching and loving, view posts handpicked by our editors, or browse on your own.”

The app also revealed that they have some major plans for a “partner program,” which will pay creators and help “celebrate creativity and community.”

The app also posted a link for users to post feedback and urged them share “what they think.”

“Your feedback has helped us get here today. We’ve got a lot more in store and as we continue to build, we want to hear from more of you,” the tweet read. “We truly read everything and we’re excited to create with you.”

While some fans have decided to stick with TikTok and not join this new app, others are super excited about the relaunch. With this app’s release, there will, no doubt, be an entirely new wave of content creators in no time!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.