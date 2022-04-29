It’s been years since Avengers: Endgame hit theatres and some Marvel fans are still asking … wasn’t Katherine Langford supposed to be in it?!

The news first broke in October of 2018 that the 13 Reasons Why actress was cast in a mystery role in Avengers: Endgame. But then the movie hit theaters, and Langford was nowhere to be found. So, what happened?!

The directors of the film, Joe and Anthony Russo, revealed that Katherine was supposed to play Tony Stark’s, or Iron Man’s, teenaged daughter in the movie. On an episode for the “HappySadConfused” podcast in May 2019, Joe explained, “There was an idea that we had that Tony was going to go into the metaphysical way station that Thanos goes in when he snapped his fingers. And that there was going to be a future version of his daughter in that way station.”

Joe explained why they ultimately decided to cut the scene, “The intention was that his future daughter, because these films are dealing with magic, his future daughter forgave him and sort of gave him peace to go. And the idea felt resonant. But it was just too many ideas in an overly complicated movie.”

Unfortunately, since the movie was introducing a new character in an already extended universe, the scene left test audiences confused. Anthony explained, “What we realized about it was we didn’t feel an emotional association with the adult version of his daughter. So, it wasn’t ringing to us and resonating with us on an emotional level.”

Katherine later spoke to Collider in May 2020 about the cut. “People are like, ‘Oh, are you upset? Are you anything?’ And I went, ‘Whatever’s the best thing for the film.’ Because at the end of the day, I’d rather have had the experience of being in a really good film than be in a film for the sake of being in it if it doesn’t work,” she explained.

“You don’t want to be in something and then be the sore thumb that sticks out. We did this very sentimental scene and something that was really beautiful and a gift to the fans, I think. It was a nice little extra, soft, little delectable thing for them to kind of digest. But you know, it’s the very end of the movie, and it didn’t really make sense, and they texted me, and I talked with other people, and I was like, ‘Yeah, honestly, whatever’s the best thing for the film at the end of the day.’”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.