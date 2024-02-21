Remember Corbin Bleu? The actor played Chad Danforth in Disney Channel’s High School Musical franchise, a.k.a. Troy’s best friend! Keep reading to see what he’s up to now.

What Is Corbin Bleu Doing Now?

Corbin landed an impressive amount of roles after High School Musical! He appeared in Jump In!, Flight 29 Down, The Secret of the Magic Gourd, Free Style, Hannah Montana, The Beautiful Life: TBL, Tonka Chuck and Friends: Big Air Dare, To Write Love on Her Arms, Scary or Die, Sugar, One Life to Live, Nurse 3D, The Monkey’s Paw, Megachurch Murder, Walk. Ride. Rodeo., Ovid and the Art of Love, Witches in the Woods and so much more.

The actor also competed in the seventh season of Dancing With the Stars, where he came in second place. He starred in several Broadway plays, produced a few TV shows and movies and released two studio albums of his own!

As for his personal life, he married his longtime girlfriend, Sasha Clements, in 2016.

Did Corbin Bleu Appear In ‘HSMTMTS’?

Corbin reprised her role as Chad in the third and fourth seasons of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series!

“I don’t think that I fully understood its impact, until later on in life,” Corbin told People Magazine of the HSM films. “A lot of us were in our teenage years, we were just having a great time. We worked hard, we were hungry. We were giving everything, all of our body to this project, which I do think is a major factor towards its success.”

However, the HSM actor began to appreciate the project later in life.

“I have the people that I look up to. I have the people that when I see them or I hear their voice, it gives me that boost of, ‘I can do this, I know I can do this.’ As much as I love doing it, I don’t think of myself as that person,” he revealed. “It’s not until I hear those kinds of stories [from fans] that I’m reminded that I am that to other people.”

He revealed how important it was to have his and Monique Coleman’s character Taylor McKessie at the center of the HSM movies.

“We actually did get to see these two young people of color that were up there doing their thing and succeeding in it,” he added. “There have been people that have come up to me and told me about its impact and I’m just grateful. And I always want to continue to be deserving of that.”

