Sorry, he’s not from the Outer Banks! Chase Stokes was actually born in Maryland but most of his early life was spent in various states. Keep reading for details about the actor’s hometown.

Where Is Chase Stokes From?

The Outer Banks star is an Annapolis, Maryland native. However, he lived in both Georgia and Florida before his rise to fame.

“I’m so grateful to be a part of the Orlando community,” Chase told the Orlando Sentinel in April 2020. “I’m grateful to consider myself a Floridian and so grateful for the city’s support.”

After graduating from Timber Creek High School, Chase continued his education in Florida — he attended Valencia College, the University of Central Florida and Seminole State College.

“Just being in a place that is so collectively established as an entertainment hub kind of gave me the grounding to pursue this career,” he gushed. “I was always infatuated with the theme parks, when you go and see the entertainment at Disney and Universal … plus Full Sail, UCF and Seminole State have great film programs.”

What Has Chase Stokes Said About His Hometown?

After filming the first season of Outer Banks, Chase told the newspaper that the show reminded him of his adolescent years in Florida.

“It’s kind of an homage to growing up in Orlando to me,” he gushed. “Sneaking into Orlando hotels, surfing at the beach … sneaking into the Hilton hotel pool to cool off at the end of the day.”

Not to mention, Chase isn’t the only actor from where he grew up. The Netflix star went to school with Jeremy Pope, who has starred in Hollywood and Pose, among other roles.

“True or false? @hichasestokes & I have known each other since middle school. Same graduating class in high school,” Jeremy shared on Instagram in a since-deleted post from May 2020. “Somehow managed to drop our @netflix shows 2 weeks apart which are both in the Top 10 worldwide. I am so grateful to be on this journey alongside my childhood friend. Will proudly run any and all of his fan accounts.”

Chase, for his part, called Jeremy his “best friend from high school” in an interview with Refinery29 at the time.

