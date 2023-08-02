When it comes to Outer Banks actor Chase Stokes, most people know him for his role as John B on the Netflix series. What you may not know is he’s actually pretty tall. In fact, Chase towers over some of his co-stars, along with girlfriend Kelsea Ballerini.

How Tall Is ‘Outer Banks’ Star Chase Stokes?

It’s been reported that Chase is an estimated 6-foot-1. However, the actor has not yet confirmed his height.

What Has Chase Stokes Said About His Height?

While he hasn’t spoken publicly about his height, it appears that Chase is one of the taller Pogues in his Outer Banks family. In some photos, he towers over all of his co-stars. However, in some, it appears that Jonathan Daviss (who plays Pope in the show) has a few inches on Chase.

The Netflix star may not speak about his height in interviews, but one thing Chase has talked about is getting in shape to play John B — who is often shirtless in his Outer Banks scenes.

“He’s just a kid, and his day job is cleaning a yacht,” Chase told Men’s Health in July 2021 about his character’s physique. “It’s manual labor. I didn’t want to give unrealistic expectations to young kids.”

Initially, the actor figured that to play the part he had to “get a six pack, get as lean as possible, and look like a Greek God,” but was quick to realize that’s not the answer.

“This is a kid who grows up in a house that probably doesn’t have the best food around, he’s dealing with the stress of the world, and I didn’t want to create a false image of what that would look like. I stayed pretty religious with cardio, and I tried to embody what his life would look like,” Chase revealed of his workout routine at the time. “The show has a big audience of younger people who are trying to figure out how to feel comfortable within themselves. I hate when the world gives unrealistic expectations of what our body should look like — I dealt with the toxic masculinity in athletics my whole life. I understand the feeling of body dysmorphia, where you feel like you’re never in the shape that you want to be, or you never look as good as you could. So I kept that in the back of my mind as we were working.”

