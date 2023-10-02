Jacob Sartorius was one of the famous child stars in the world at one point! So, what is he up to now? Keep reading to find out!

How Did Jacob Sartorius Become Famous?

Jacob first rose to fame when he was only 15 years old, after posting lip-syncing videos on the social media app, Musical.ly. In 2016, he released his debut single “Sweatshirt,” which charted on the Hot 100 in the United States and in Canada, leading to his whirlwind rise.

Throughout his time in the spotlight, the musician was also romantically linked to some pretty famous faces — such as Jenna Ortega, Millie Bobby Brown and Baby Ariel.

What Is Jacob Sartorius Up to Now?

Jacob is still releasing music! In fact, his Sleep When Im Dead EP dropped in 2022 — and is a completely different vibe from his past music releases!

“These lyrics came directly from my journal and they are the most accurate documentation of my thought process and how I’m feeling,” he told Forbes of the songs in August 2022. “I’m excited for people to hear it, and honestly a little nervous for them to hear it but that’s because it’s sharing real experiences.”

The new music came years after Jacob’s decision to put time and effort into caring for his mental health.

“When I got to that place where I didn’t want to get out bed, where the people around me were worried for me and I didn’t think there was much ahead for me. That was the moment that was either going to break me for good or it was going to teach me that I don’t want to go back to this place,” he told the publication. “I needed to find ways to naturally be happy and find resources that will be by my side and not abandon me. Fear of abandonment is a big fear of mine.”

He also explained how he deals with certain aspects of his life to care for his mental health.

“I have a rule with myself where for the first hour of the day there’s no social media. I’ve followed that for pretty much over six months,” Jacob shared while chatting with GQ in January 2022. “It helped me not get caught up, and not get my anxiety going too early. And most of the time I’m posting my own stuff. But, of course I’m guilty of scrolling for hours on some days.”

