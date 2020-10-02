Ever since Jacob Sartorius stepped onto the music scene in 2015, ladies have been obsessed with the singer. From his music to his charm and even his epic dance skills, his female fans couldn’t get enough.

Throughout his time in the spotlight, the musician has been linked with some pretty famous faces — like Jenna Ortega, Millie Bobby Brown and Baby Ariel — and shared some of his romantic relationships with his 9.3 million Instagram followers. Jacob also revealed in May 2020 that his past relationships have inspired some upcoming music.

“It’s about my past relationships and it’s also about loving myself,” the “Chapstick” singer said while chatting with Hollywire about the new tunes.

When it comes to his significant others, Jacob also told the publication that he’s learned to be “more vulnerable” with his girlfriends.

“I was always afraid to do that, but over the past year, I’ve been cool with being vulnerable,” he explained.

So, what actually went down with Jacob and his exes? Well, J-14 did a major investigation and spilled all the tea. Scroll through our gallery for a complete guide to Jacob’s love life, including his ex-girlfriends and rumored romances.

