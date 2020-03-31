Sorry, Baby Ariel and Jacob Sartorius fans, but the two musicians aren’t actually dating. During a recent YouTube video, the ZOMBIES 2 starlet addressed the relationship rumors once and for all, and she told her subscribers that the the two stars are just close friends.

“Last question: Are you and Jacob Sartorius dating?” she said before ending the nine-minute video. “No, we’re just friends. We’re BFFs.”

Speculation first hit the web that things were heating up between them after they were spotted spending a lot of time together on social media. The pair often posts hilarious photos and videos of each other to their Instagram Stories, and earlier this month, Ariel even found herself locked out of Jacob’s house when they were supposed to be hanging out. Naturally, fans started to wonder what was going on between the two, but from the sound of it, their relationship is strictly platonic.

Although she’s not dating Jacob, the “I Heart You” songstress seems to have another boy on her mind. During another part of the video, a fan asked Ariel to share the name of her crush. Instead of answering, the 19-year-old raised her eyebrows at the camera and went on to the next question. Sadly, no tea was spilled there!

As fans know, before he was linked to Ariel, Jacob dated Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown for seven months before they decided to go their separate ways. They first went public with their relationship in October 2017, and after that they quickly became couple goals — posting a bunch of PDA-filled photos together and gushing over each other non stop! But in July 2018, the actress took to her Instagram Stories to let everyone know that they had split.

“The decision with Jacob and I was completely mutual,” she wrote. “We are both happy and remaining friends.”

