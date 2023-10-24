NINGNING has quickly become one of the most beloved K-pop stars since her debut in 2020 with aespa. As the girl group’s “maknae,” NINGNING is the youngest member of the group while also serving as their main vocalist! Keep reading to learn more about the aespa member.

Who Is NINGNING?

Born on October 23, 2002 in Harbin, China, NINGNING has a Chinese name (Ning Yizhuo) a Korean name (Jeo Ye Tak) and an English name (Vivian Ning).

She became a SM Entertainment trainee in 2016, and a member of SM Rookies within the same year. Even though she is the youngest member of aespa, she was actually the first member to join SM. After four years as a trainee, she debuted in 2020 with aespa’s single “Black Mamba.”

NINGNING told NME in 2021 that she’s always known she would be singer.

“Ever since I was young, I was so certain I wanted to become a singer. Because I was so sure of what I wanted, I don’t think I would consider being anything else,” she revealed. “But, if I really had to choose something else, it would still be related to music – perhaps a producer because I love making music and producing!

Who Are aespa?

The K-pop girl group includes four members, KARINA, GISELLE, WINTER and NINGNING and are known for their extremely unique and futuristic concept.

For context, the K-pop world is known to debut groups with differing “concepts,” which is a band’s overall theme that help separate them from other bands. For aespa, the girls have their own virtual avatars (or “æ”) that appear in their music videos, as well as an an entire virtual world called “KWANGYA,” which follows a digital realm that includes crime-fighting narratives. This “aespa universe,” is what grips so many of their fans, who are called MYs.

“To be completely honest, we weren’t exactly sure how the concept would pan out in the long run,” WINTER told UpRoxx in March 2023.”Especially how long and how big it would pan out in the future. But at the same time, we appreciated the refreshing and unfamiliar concept.”

KARINA added, “It was very unfamiliar and hard to understand just as it was for the entire public.”

The name aespa is also high concept, as it’s a mesh of the words, “avatar, experience, and aspect.” This means “to be able to meet another self through an avatar and experience a new world,” according to SM Entertainment.

