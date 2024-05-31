You may recognize Cailee Spaeny from playing Priscilla Presley in Sofia Coppola‘s stunning 2023 biopic, but she’s gone on to nab so many more impressive Hollywood roles. From Civil War to Knives Out 3, the actress is on her way to becoming Hollywood’s new leading lady! So, who exactly is Cailee and how did she get her start? Keep reading for everything we know about Cailee.

Where Is Cailee Spaeny From?

Cailee, 25, was born in Knoxville, Tennessee, on July 24, 1998, but was raised in Springfield, Missouri.

How Did Cailee Spaeny Get Her Start?

She immersed herself in the world of theater at a young age, finding her second home within the cherished community of the Springfield Little Theatre group.

“I was there probably six days a week just taking dance classes, vocal lessons, acting classes,” Cailee told 417 Magazine in 2018. “And with all of this, every summer I was going out to Los Angeles. I was begging my mom to take me. Basically I told everyone I knew I was moving to LA. My family kept making the drives out there. I begged my mom, and she said, ‘Yeah, we’re doing this.’”

What Has Cailee Spaeny Starred In?

She burst onto the scene in the sci-fi sensation Pacific Rim Uprising (2018), then dazzled audiences with her appearances in Bad Times at the El Royale, On the Basis of Sex, and Vice, all in one whirlwind year. After that, she sprinkled her magic in the miniseries Devs (2020) and Mare of Easttown (2021), before taking the lead in the horror fantasy film The Craft: Legacy (2020).

And oh, did you hear? In 2023, she channeled her inner rock ‘n’ roll royalty as Priscilla Presley in Priscilla, which she starred alongside Jacob Elordi as Elvis. She snagged the Volpi Cup for Best Actress and a shiny Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama. Then, in the following year, she bravely led the charge in the epic war flick Civil War.

She’s also set to star in the science fiction film Alien: Romulus in 2024, and was cast in a major role for the highly anticipated Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, set for a Netflix release in 2025.

Hollywood’s got a new leading lady, and she’s taking names with a smile!

Who Is Cailee Spaeny Dating?

It appears Cailee is currently single right now, however, her last known relationship was with actor Raymond Alexander Cham Jr. The pair were first romantically linked in 2018, but it’s unclear whether they’re still together or what happened between the two as they haven’t been spotted out together for quite awhile.

