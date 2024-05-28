Is your TikTok For You Page full of Charles Leclerc, too?

The Formula 1 driver just won the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix, and has been making waves in the racing community for several years thanks to his talent, impressive racing family and, of course, his good looks! Keep reading to learn more about Charles, including who his current girlfriend is.

Who Is Charles Leclerc?

Born in Monte Carlo, Monaco, on October 16, 1997, to parents Hervé Leclerc and Pascale Leclerc, Charles was raised in the midst of a racing family. Growing up, he found himself sandwiched between an older brother, Lorenzo, and a younger one, Arthur. Racing ran in the family, as his father, Hervé, competed in Formula 3 during the 1980s and 1990s.

Tragically, Hervé passed away at the age of 54 after battling a prolonged illness, just days before Charles’ victorious moment in the feature race at the 2017 Baku Formula 2 round.

Additionally, Charles’ family ties extend to the motorsport world, with his older brother, Lorenzo, being close friends with Jules Bianchi, who later became his godfather. Meanwhile, Charles’ younger brother, Arthur, pursued his own racing career in Formula 2 until the conclusion of the 2023 season. The F1 driver is trilingual, as he’s fluent in French, Italian, and English.

The race car driver first caught the attention of F1 fans when he became the youngest member of Ferrari’s team in 2019. Since then, he’s had a fulfilling career around the oval track — six wins, including a hometown victory at the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix.

When Did Charles Leclerc Win Monaco Grand Prix?

Charles won the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix in his home country, becoming the first Monégasque driver to win the car racing competition in 93 years.

He led the race from start to finish, which created a heartwarming and now-viral moment during the final lap as announcer Alex Jacques put together an emotional narration to encapsulate how much the victory meant to Charles.

“In 2017, Charles Leclerc lost his father,” the announcer began. “And in his final days, he told his father a white lie – he’d made it to Formula One. That he’d signed the contract. It wasn’t true then, but his driving has made it true now.”

“His career was finished without the intervention of the late Jules Bianchi, who said to Ferrari, ‘You’ve got to take this guy. You’ve got to make sure he gets to Formula One.’ And what a gift that was to give,” Jacques said. “Now, look what he’s done with the opportunity. The grandstands he saw built as a kid growing up now rise for him. For the first time in 93 years, this fabled race is won by one of their own. Charles Leclerc wins the Monaco Grand Prix to achieve his dream!”

Who Is Charles Leclerc Dating?

Charles is currently dating TikTok star Alexandra Saint Mleux, and the two were first linked in early 2023.

Alexandra shares glimpses of her life on social media, spanning from makeup to baking tutorials, as well as her travels. While Alexandra maintains an active social media presence, there’s an absence of Charles on her account, mirrored by his own Instagram. Evidently, the couple opts to maintain a level of privacy regarding their relationship within the realm of social media.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.