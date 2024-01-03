DPR Ian, whose real name is Christian Yu, has become one of the most streamed K-pop artists on Spotify — but who is he exactly? The Australian star got his start in K-pop, but has since launched a successful solo career. Keep reading to learn more about the former K-pop idol.

Who Is DPR Ian?

Christian, 33, is an Australian singer, rapper, and director based in South Korea, who is a former member of Yedang Entertainment boy group C-Clown, which was active between 2012 and 2015.

Following his group’s disbandment, Christian co-founded a label along with former C-Clown members Live, Cream and REM, called Dream Perfect Regime, all of whom attach the label’s acronym (DPR) to their names.

Christian is behind the visual arts for all of DPR, and directs all of the label’s music videos. These include DPR Live’s “Jasmine,” “Legacy,” and “Yellow Cab,” along with Christian’s own music videos. He’s also directed and edited videos for other stars outside of DPR including Mino‘s “Body” and Taeyang‘s “Wake Me Up.”

The Australian native made his solo debut under alias DPR Ian with the digital single “So Beautiful” in October 2020, and has since released two albums.

“I have such an amazing team, without them I couldn’t have done any of this. It’s not possible to do a whole music video in two weeks [alone]. It can only go so far with yourself, and for me, I don’t see the point in doing it by myself. To build something with somebody is more meaningful,” he told GRAMMYS.com in October 2023.

“I think that was always the approach of DPR in general,” he added. “We want to build things together. This universe, this lore that we’re building, it’s only possible because we’re building it together.”

His most recent album Don’t Go Insane was released in October 2023, which is heavily influenced by his own mental struggles, specifically with his diagnosis with bipolar disorder. Christian has created two alter egos within his music that reflect his low and high manic episodes caused by BPD, one is named MITO (low), and the other is titled Mr. Insanity (high).

“I truly believe that personifying a character has a 100 percent influence in the way you think, in the way you are,” he told the outlet. “I guess you could say there’s pros and cons.”

