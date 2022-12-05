It went from “Baby, it’s Keke Palmer!” to “It’s Keke Palmer’s baby!” The Nickelodeon alum revealed she’s expecting with boyfriend Darius Daulton Jackson during her Saturday Night Live monologue on December 3, 2022. Keep reading to find out more on Darius, Keke’s exes and past relationships.

Who Is Keke Palmer Dating?

“There’s some rumors going around. People have been in my comments saying ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I want to set the record straight — I am,” the Nope actress said while hosting the iconic sketch comedy show, opening her blazer to reveal her stomach.

“It is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y’all, but it’s even worse when they’re correct,” she continued.

The True Jackson VP star is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Darius Jackson, a fitness instructor she reportedly met in May 2021 at a Memorial Day party hosted by Issa Rae and Diddy, though neither of the two confirmed said rumor.

“Never would’ve expected summer 2021 to turn out the way it did but here we are,” Darius wrote for Keke’s birthday in August 2021 in a now-deleted Instagram post. “You’ve been a blessing from above & I thank you for showing me a lot of feelings I didn’t know I had in me.”

In a now-deleted Instagram post of her own in October 2021, Keke wrote, “Without being too mushy because I HATEEEE THAT, it feels really nice to not be afraid to show this kind of care for someone that I don’t share the same blood with. I thought it could never happen, I can be quite guarded, but I appreciate you for being a safe space,” she continued. “I will always cherish what you have given me.”

For an explanation of why the two deleted the Instagram posts about each other, the True Jackson, VP star said on The Tamron Hall Show, “It became more difficult to hide. We spend all this time together, and he really is my closest friend, so it just becomes a thing where I’m not gonna hide something that makes me happy It’s not gonna be everything you see, my job is my job, but at the end of the day this is somebody that is important to me so why not.”

Who Has Keke Palmer Dated?

Keke is extremely private when it comes to her love life, but she has been romantically linked to a few famous names in the past.

She was in a rumored on-and-off relationship with actor Quincy Brown from October 2013 to January 2017 and also dated rapper YG in 2014. She was rumored to be dating Ty Dolla $ign in 2016 and musician Styn from 2019 to 2020.

“I’ve always had the same philosophy when it comes to dating,” she said in a Harper’s Bazaar interview from March 2020. “Not that I wouldn’t give someone a try. But trying to keep my private life outside of my work life, to me, it’s easiest when you don’t date someone with the same career.” She continued, “I think a lot about, like, does this person really like me for me? And it’s not just romantic relationships. It’s friends too. That wavering, that’s the most traumatic thing about fame.”

