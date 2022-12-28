Paul Wesley has a new girlfriend just months after finalizing his September 2022 divorce from Ines de Ramon, his wife of three years. The Vampire Diaries actor has since been seen multiple times with model Natalie Kuckenburg. Keep reading for details about Natalie, their relationship timeline and more.

Are Paul Wesley and Natalie Kuckenburg Dating?

Natalie, 22, and Paul, 40, were first linked during an outing in New York City in August 2022. The actor and model were then spotted kissing while on vacation in Italy in November 2022, and then again while attending a New York Knicks game together in December 2022. The two have yet to publicly address dating rumors.

Prior to Natalie, Paul started dating his now ex-wife, Ines de Ramon, in 2018, and they secretly wed in February 2019, after dating for just one year. Their relationship was so private, Paul’s Vampire Diaries costar Nina Dobrev was the first to reveal that they were married!

Nina confirmed the marriage when she mentioned Paul’s “wife” during her Directionally Challenged podcast appearance in June 2019. However, their relationship did not last and Paul and Ines announced their divorce in September 2022.

Paul’s publicist confirmed that the twosome had officially separated months prior to their divorce. “The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago,” the statement said. “They request privacy at this time.” Since then, Ines was spotted hanging out with Brad Pitt in November 2022.

Who is Natalie Kuckenburg?

Natalie is signed with Elite Model Management and has appeared in multiple magazines, walked the runway for various fashion events, including her first New York City fashion show in September 2022.

She’s of Brazilian and German descent, as she often captions her post with hashtags that say #BrazilianModel and #GermanModel. In November 2019, she even had her very first magazine cover for Harper’s Bazaar Brasil. She wrote at the time: “So happy to be in a Brazilian magazine for my first cover! Thank you so much @bazaarbr and all the involved!”

Along with modeling, she has multiple hobbies such as surfing, traveling and photography and often posts photos that she’s taken on her analog camera on Instagram. “Love analog shooting because you re-live the memories when getting the pictures revealed,” she captioned a photo she took in Venice, Italy in 2021.

