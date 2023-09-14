They’re taking over the rock world! The Warning is a girl group made up of three sisters from Monterrey, Mexico, and they’re making their mark.

“I wish I could say it was one of us three girls which started music first, but it honestly all started at the same time,” middle sister PaulinaVillarreal gushed to U.K.’s Bring the Noise in June 2023. “We started playing together but it wasn’t the plan to be honest to start a band specifically, but we were all playing and the instruments we were playing made up a band. So we just decided to try it and we loved it, and have been playing together ever since, for 10 years.”

Who Is The Warning?

The Mexican girl group is made up of sisters Paulina, Daniela “Dany” Villarreal and Alejandra “Ale” Villarreal. They were independent artists from 2015 to 2020 before signing with Lava Records. Throughout the years, they’ve dropped two EPs — Escape the Mind and Mayday — along with three studio albums — XXI Century Blood, Queen of the Murder Scene and Error.

The girls made their MTV VMAs debut in September 2023, performing on the Extended Play stage.

“It’s been exciting. It’s been hectic,” The Warning gushed to J-14 exclusively at the time. “We’re just very excited to be here. We’re playing the extended plays stage tonight, so that just acts another layer of amazingness to this night.”

Who Is Daniela Villarreal?

Dany is responsible for the guitars, lead vocals and piano in The Warning. She’s the eldest of the three sisters, born on January 30, 2000.

Who Is Paulina Villarreal?

The middle sister, Paulina was born on February 5, 2002, and is the group’s drummer. She’s also responsible for the backing and lead vocals and piano.

“We get along really well. Really well,” Paulina told Metal Injection in July 2022 about working alongside her sisters.”I feel like it’s incredibly comforting getting to travel with your family. Sure it can be a little bit tough, but I feel like one of the biggest parts about touring is that you miss home and you miss your family. So you’re kind of bringing home to the tour with your family. And we get along really well, as I said. We mess up and we argue and we laugh about it.”

Who Is Alejandra Villarreal?

Alejandra is the youngest of the three, born on December 13, 2004. Within the group, she’s responsible for bass, piano and backing vocals.

