Hades has entered the chat! The Disney+ Percy Jackson series based off the book series of the same name has finally debuted its God of the Underwood in episode 7 — who is played by actor-director Jay Duplass. The actor’s children are actually *huge* fans of the originals books written by Rick Riordan, who also worked closely on the show, and says he lives in a “Percy Jackson house.” Keep reading to learn more about Jay!

Who Plays Hades In ‘Percy Jackson’ Disney+ Show?

Jay, 50, is known for his roles in Pain Hustlers, Transparent, The Mindy Project, and Industry. He also directed Jeff, Who Lives at Home, Somebody Somewhere, and Togetherness. On top of that, Jay owns a production company with his brother, Mark Duplass, called Duplass Brothers Productions.

The director-actor was very familiar to the Percy Jackson series before being cast as Hades, which he spoke about during an interview with The Daily Beast in January 2024.

“I have a 15-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy, and they have each read the series of books at least five times,” he began. “It is hands-down their favorite piece of art across any medium. I have read the books to my kids, I have heard them over Audible on road trips, they have been the bedtime routine—we hit play on the audiobook and they fall asleep to it. We live in a Percy Jackson house.”

So, when he heard that Percy Jackson was getting adapted into a Disney show, with the author at the helm, his interest was piqued. His kids were expecting him to try for another role, though.

“The teacher, Mr. Brunner,” he revealed to the outlet. “The only reason is because my kids were like, ‘Oh, you’re going to be Mr. Brunner.’ They were convinced.”

However, the role of Mr. Brunner, a.k.a. Chiron, was later given to Glenn Turman.

“I wasn’t sure if there would be a spot for me, but eventually, [the producers] offered me Hades,” Jay recalled. “My kids’ eyes popped out of their head when I told them that. It was unexpected and maybe more exciting for them.”

Is There Going to Be a ‘Percy Jackson’ Season 2?

So far, season 2 of Percy Jackson has yet to be confirmed by Disney — but author Rick Riordan has revealed it’s “fully anticipated.”

Following the final cast announcements of Percy Jackson in January 2023, Rick teased that if fans hadn’t seen news of their favorite character’s casting, it’s because they’ll probably be announced for “subsequent” seasons.”

“If you haven’t seen a particular god or demigod announced, that’s because they don’t appear in the season and won’t be cast until we start the subsequent seasons, which means any of those announcements are probably at least a year away,” Rick revealed on his blog. “More later, demigods, but I am pleased to tell you we are in a very good place as we look ahead to a (not-yet-greenlit-but-fully-anticipated) season two!”

