It’s time to say bye to Gossip Girl once more. The HBO Max reboot of the iconic CW series has been canceled after two seasons on January 19, 2023. The second season finale premieres on January 26, and will mark the final episode of the revival series. Keep reading for why the show was canceled and what HBO Max has said.

Why Did the ‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot Get Canceled?

Showrunner Josh Safran shared the news of the cancellation on Instagram, but noted that the series will be attempting to find a home on other streaming services.

“So here’s the goss: it is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce GOSSIP GIRL will not be continuing on HBO Max,” he began. “The EPs and I will forever be grateful to the network and studio for their faith and support; the writers for their devious brains and dexterous talent; the superstar cast for being the greatest of collaborators and friends; and the crew for their hard work, dedication and love for the project. This was honestly the greatest set I ever worked on, top to bottom.”

The first season of the reboot, which premiered in July 2021, generated the best ratings for a TV show for HBO Max up to that point. However, Gossip Girl ultimately didn’t live up to the expectations of critics and fans of the original series, which ran for six seasons from 2007 to 2012.

“We are currently looking for another home, but in this climate, that might prove an uphill bottle, and so if this is the end, at least we went out on the highest of highs,” Josh continued in his Instagram post. “Thank you for watching, and I hope you’ll tune into the finale next Thursday to see how it all comes together. xoxo,” he continued. “ps. A big thank you to all the GG fans around the world. You’re the reason we came back in the first place, and who knows, maybe the reason we will meet again. Much love.”

What Has HBO Max Said on ‘Gossip Girl’ Cancellation?

As for HBO Max, the streaming platform released the following statement after the cancellation announcement:

“We are very grateful to showrunner/executive producer Joshua Safran, and executive producers Stephanie Savage and Josh Schwartz for bringing us back to the Upper East Side and all the scandals at Constance Billard. Although we are not moving forward with a third season of Gossip Girl, we thank them for the enticing love triangles, calculated backstabbing and impeccable fashion this series brought to a new audience.”

The second season of the revival premiered in December 2022, and will wrap up after the show’s finale on January 26.

XOXO, Gossip Girl.

