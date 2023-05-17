What’s going on? The official Instagram account for Gossip Girl might have just teased that a reboot with the original cast might be in the works in a post from May 2023. Keep reading for everything we know, including what the OG cast have said about returning.

Is There Going to Be a ‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot With OG Cast?

It all began with an Instagram post from GG themselves. “Welcome back, Upper East Siders. After a long time away, I see it didn’t take much time for you to dirty up the clean slates I gave you,” the official Gossip Girl Instagram account wrote on May 16, 2023.

The post included a photo of the original cast and tagged four of the actors including Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Chace Crawford and Penn Badgley.

In the comments below the post are a lot of rightfully confused fans, wondering if this means that another reboot is coming, or if it’s just Gossip Girl doing their thing — causing chaos.

Has the New ‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot Found a New Platform?

While nothing has been confirmed right now, this isn’t the first time the show that ran 6 seasons from 2007 to 2012 has received a reboot. Most recently, HBO Max revived the show with an all-new cast, which ran for two seasons before it was cancelled this year.

Showrunner Josh Safran shared the news of the cancellation on Instagram, but noted that the series would be attempting to find a home on other streaming services.

“So here’s the goss: it is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce GOSSIP GIRL will not be continuing on HBO Max,” he began. “We are currently looking for another home, but in this climate, that might prove an uphill bottle, and so if this is the end, at least we went out on the highest of highs.”

So, could the cryptic Instagram be about finding a new home for the new cast of GG? Or is a Gossip Girl reboot including the OG cast actually in the works? The drama and confusion is all so very … Gossip Girl.

Scroll through the gallery below to see quotes from the original cast talking about returning for a GG reboot.

