The Tearsmith is the newest addition to Netflix’s teen romance genre — and of course we already want more! Also known as Fabbricante di lacrime, the Netflix movie is an Italian romance film based on the 2022 best-selling novel of the same name by Erin Doom.

Keep reading to see if a sequel to The Tearsmith is in the works.

Will There Be a ‘The Tearsmith 2’?

There are no plans for a sequel, yet. As the original book is a standalone story without any follow-up novels, it’s unlikely there will be follow-up film.

However, there’s always still a possibility, knowing Netflix’s love of a teen romance franchises (Kissing Booth, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and My Life With the Walter Boys) — so fans are hoping that The Tearsmith may also get the sequel treatment.

On top of that, the author wasn’t very involved in the movie, so there’s no telling how closely they will follow her standalone story.

“It’s kind of a big deal. Blessing and terrifying at the same time,” Erin said of the movie adaptation during an interview with The Nerd Daily in 2024. “I saw the script, I was on the set once, but wasn’t involved in other choices.”

The movie was released on Netflix on April 4, 2024, and directed by Alessandro Genovesi and written with Eleonora Fiorini.

What Is ‘The Tearsmith’ About?

After the death of her parents, Nica (played by Caterina Ferioli) was sent to a strict orphanage called Sunnycreek, nicknamed the Grave. She’s finally adopted at the age of 17, by a lovely couple, but there’s a catch:her orphanage nemesis, Rigel (Simone Baldasseroni), has just been adopted into the same family.

The author of the novel explained some of her inspiration behind The Tearsmith, which was originally published in 2021.

“I was inspired by my passion for dark fables, constellations, classic music and the small little things that often go unnoticed,” she told The Nerd Daily. “On the other and, adoption was a reality I wanted to debate, an important matter that I wanted to bring to the attention of people with all its circumstances and complex situations.”

