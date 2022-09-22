Back at it! While it’s not a Teen Wolf spinoff, the upcoming Wolf Pack series is also created by Jeff Davis — and it’s set to introduce viewers to a whole new supernatural world. Keep reading for more details.

What Is ‘Wolf Pack’ About?

The show is set to follow “a teenage boy and girl whose lives are changed forever when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature and drives it to attack a highway traffic jam beneath the burning hills,” according to a press release from Paramount+. The series is based on a book series of the same name by Edo van Belkom.

“Wounded in the chaos, the boy and girl are inexplicably drawn to each other and to two other teenagers who were adopted 16 years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious wildfire,” the synopsis continued. “As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them — the bite and blood of a werewolf.”

Who Is Starring in ‘Wolf Pack’?

Creator Jeff got Sarah Michelle Gellar — who will also executive produce the series — to return to TV with her role as Investigator Kristin Ramsey, “a highly regarded expert in her field and no stranger to personal loss, brought in by authorities to catch the teenage arsonist who started a massive wildfire which may have also led to the reawakening of a supernatural predator terrorizing Los Angeles,” the Paramount+ press release revealed.

Actor Rodrigo Santoro is set to star alongside the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum as Garrett Briggs, “a Los Angeles park ranger dedicated to protecting the environment, and adoptive father to the remarkable teenagers. A man of strong values, he is also someone with dark secrets and deep suspicions, especially towards anyone questioning the relationship with his children who were found in the wildfire years earlier,” Paramount+ shared.

As for the teens, Armani Jackson will play Everett, Bella Shepard is set to star as Blake, Chloe Rose Robertson was cast as Luna and Tyler Lawrence Gray will appear as Harlan.

How to Watch ‘Wolf Pack’?

The show is set to premiere in 2022 via Paramount+.

