They’re shooting for the stars! XG, which is short for Xtraordinary Girls, is a global girl group under the music label XGALX. The band, which promotes their music in South Korea, consists of members Jurin, Chisa, Cocona, Hinata, Maya, Juria and Harvey. Keep reading for everything we know about XG.

Who Are XG?

XG’s members are all Japanese, however, all of their songs are in English. They’ve been preparing for their debut since 2017, and finally released their debut single “Tippy Toes” on March 18, 2022.

“We’re Japanese and we also sing in both English and Korean,” Jurin explained in an interview with NME in January 2023. “We have also been invited to participate in Korean music programs, so I think we’re a unique group. Taking on these new challenges can sometimes lead to anxiety, but we’ve had a lot of positive feedback from people around ‘GALZ XYPHER’ and ‘Mascara’, which has given us a lot of confidence and made us happy.”

You may have seen rappers Jurin, Harvey, Maya and Cocona on your TikTok feed, after their rap performance for ‘GALZ XYPHER’ went viral on the platform. The video has since garnered over 13 million views on their channel, with countless other reaction videos across social media platforms going viral. Among these are reactions from hugely popular Asian stars like Thai rapper MILLI and GOT7’s Jackson Wang, who declared, “XG is the future.” Maya gushed over how “happy” and “surprised” she was after the video went viral. “I feel like we were just so happy and super grateful to have this many people reacting to our video. We definitely didn’t expect so many people to react to it, so we were really surprised, and super happy!” On top of being extremely talented, the members of XG are also super close to one another — jokingly calling their friendship an “umbilical cord” in an interview with Contrast Magazine. “It’s a strong bond between us,” Jurin explained. “We call it our ‘umbilical cord’ in XG, which means that the seven of us are connected to each other as if we are all sisters.” Scroll through the gallery below for everything we know about XG, including a guide to the members.

