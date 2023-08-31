The U.S. Open is officially underway, and tons of Young Hollywood stars have taken the trip to New York City to watch their favorite tennis players rule the court.

To kick off the annual event, Sara Bareilles performed her iconic song “Brave” at the tournament’s opening night.

“Tomorrow, at opening day of the @usopen, we celebrate 50 years since @billiejeanking changed the game and the way women were seen and valued by securing equal prize money!!” the songstress shared on Instagram before the event. “Her relentless pursuit forged a movement that changed an industry and the world, and to know her is to know one of the most bright, curious, interested, charismatic, intelligent, passionate people on earth.”

Taking place from August 22 through September 10, the U.S. Open is hosted at Arthur Ashe Stadium (part of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center) in Queens, New York. Former First Lady Michelle Obama also wowed the U.S. Open crowd on opening night with an impromptu speech also honoring tennis legend Billie Jean King.

“Billie Jean teaches us that when things lie in the balance, we all have a choice to make,” she told the crowd. “We can either wait around and accept what we’re given. We can sit silently and hope someone else fights our battles. Or we can make our own stand. We can use whatever platforms we have to speak out and fight to protect the progress we’ve made, and level the playing field for all of our daughters and their daughters.”

By now, it’s no secret that celebs love a tennis event. Earlier this year, stars stepped out in London, England, for Wimbledon 2023, which became a star-studded event when Ariana Grande, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, among others, were photographed in attendance. While Wimbledon is the oldest tennis tournament in the world and is often regarded as the most prestigious, the U.S. Open comes in close with tons of stars taking to the stands. Not to mention, the gameplay is pretty great as well.

Click through our gallery to see which celebrities have been spotted in attendance at the 2023 U.S. Open.

