Growing up in the public eye! Zoey Deutch made her debut on Disney Channel — yes, she was a Suite Life on Deck guest star — and has been making a name for herself ever since. While she’s since starred in tons of major blockbusters over the years, Zoey still loves looking back at the early days of her career.

“I was 3 years old when I decided I wanted to be an actress,” she told W Magazine in January 2020. “I was really getting into my made-up storylines of my Barbie and her dream boat crashing and her breakup with Ken, but my parents were very hesitant about letting a 3-year-old act professionally. Finally, they let me try out for a part on a Disney sitcom called The Suite Life on Deck. I played Zack’s girlfriend, and Zack was played by Dylan Sprouse.”

Talk about a core memory! However, the experience wasn’t as perfect as she wanted it to be.

“I have a sweating under the armpits problem, and they would put me in these tight shirts,” Zoey recalled. “We had tapings in front of a live audience, and there would be five people with blow-dryers trying to dry me off. Other than the sweat, it was great.”

Aside from her large acting resumé, Zoey has been adding a producer title to a few projects, something that means a lot to the star.

“I think I’m very involved in punching up and fine-tuning scripts. I’m the s–ttiest writer, but I love writers and I love working with writers and I hope I can be of service and help in that way. And [I’m] very specific about aesthetic and the world that they live in,” she told Collider in August 2022. “I want it to be dynamic and multifaceted and beautiful with the set design and the costumes and the photography and the marketing and the posters and that kind of stuff. All the stuff that people see, I’m very involved in.”

Overall, Zoey loves being a part of Hollywood, it doesn’t matter if she’s acting or producing.

“I’ve been so lucky to work with so many amazing people and I just want to continue that and just work with wonderful, talented department heads and be able to be a part of the process of giving jobs to people that are kind and good at their job and a team player,” she added.

