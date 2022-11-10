Is Zoey Deutch single? The Not Okay actress has had quite the fine selection of leading men throughout her acting career, from Dylan O’Brien in Not Okay to Glen Powell in Set It Up. But, is Zoey dating anyone at the moment? Keep reading to find out.

Is Zoey Deutch Dating Glen Powell?

Following Zoey and Glen’s movie Set It Up premiered in 2018, so many fans were obsessed with the thought of the two actors together. The Netflix movie has a surprisingly big following for a romcom, which is sparked from the electrifying chemistry between Zoey and Glen.

“We’d really hit it off,” Glen told Metro in May 2018. “We’d always talked about doing a rom-com together, because that was like the most no-brainer thing if you had seen the two of us in a room.”

However, fans were disappointed to hear that while they may look insanely adorable together, the two still vehemently deny any dating rumors — and as Glen said, it’s “never going to happen.” Sad!

Who Is Zoey Deutch Dating?

Zoey is currently dating actor and former YouTuber Jimmy Tatro a.k.a. LifeAccordingToJimmy. He’s also appeared in a handful of shows, including Netflix’s American Vandal and Home Economics.

The couple first went public in 2021 via Instagram. One of the first posts Jimmy shared of Zoey was in honor of Valentine’s Day 2021 and included several adorable photos of the two of them. “Just using today as an excuse to post some top notch untapped Zoey content,” he wrote in the caption.

Zoey and Jimmy are also super close friends with another celebrity couple: Nina Dobrev and Shaun White. The two have gone on countless double dates and vacations together. Cute!

Additionally, the Set It Up star once spoke about Jimmy when she described his “embarrassed” reaction to watching her character in Not Okay, in an interview with Lights, Camera, Barstool. “My boyfriend watched it for the first time and he was like, ‘No! Zoey, why are you doing that?’,” she hilariously said. “I don’t know if he actually really watched it because his head was in his hands the whole time.”

