It’s always sad when celebrity couples split and go their separate ways, but it’s especially heartbreaking if they were together for years.

Take Vanessa Hudgens, for example, she dated both Zac Efron and Austin Butler for a pretty long time, but both couples ended up not working out. What about Dove Cameron? Yes, it’s true, her and Thomas Doherty are total relationship goals but before him, we seriously couldn’t imagine what Hollywood would be like after her split from Ryan McCartan.

Yeah, breakups are hard, but even harder when they’re in the public eye. Especially, when it feels like we’re part of the relationship due to all the PDA-filled Instagram posts. Well, guys, in order to pay homage to all the longterm couples that were. J-14 took a serious walk down memory lane and rounded up all the couples who broke up after being together for years. Scroll through the gallery to relive all these emotional splits.

