While the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards had some of the biggest names in music in attendance, some celebrities decided to ditch the event and were notably absent. Keep reading to see MTV VMAs no-shows.

One noticeable absence was BTS, as the K-pop group is currently in the midst of a group hiatus. The boy band has performed at the VMAs a handful of times, including in 2016 and their virtual performance during the 2020 show. On top of that, BTS has won the award for Group of the Year nearly four years in a row.

BTS announced the news of their hiatus on June 14, 2022, during a livestream. “We have to accept that we’ve changed,” member RM explained to viewers. “For me, it was like the group BTS was within my grasp until ‘On’ and ‘Dynamite,’ but after ‘Butter’ and ‘Permission to Dance,’ I didn’t know what kind of group we were anymore.”

“We can’t help but think of our fans no matter what — we want to be the kind of artists that are remembered by our fans,” Jimin explained to viewers during the hour-long livestream. “I think now we’re starting to think about what kind of artists we each want to be remembered by our fans. I think that’s why we’re going through a rough patch right now, we’re trying to find our identity and that’s an exhausting and long process.”

Another no-show was Harry Styles, who accepted his award for Album of the Year virtually. He is currently in the midst of his world tour and was performing a show in Madison Square Garden at the time of the award ceremony.

An additional noticeable absence was that of Miley Cyrus, who has always been known to turn heads on the VMAs red carpet or for her epic performances (let us never forget the 2013 show), but this year, she decided to skip the ceremony. The singer also skipped last year’s ceremony. “V M SLAY,” she captioned an Instagram post. The photo was a meme of Miley sitting in a bathtub typing on her phone. The text on the photo read, “Me when my fans ask where I am on VMAs night.”

Other celebrities who were absent from the VMAs red carpet were Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish and Demi Lovato. Scroll for all the celebrities who ditched the 2022 MTV VMAs.

