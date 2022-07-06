It’s been a wrinkle in time since A Wrinkle in Time premiered in theatres! The iconic 2018 Disney movie directed by Ava DuVernay changed the young fantasy movie game. So, what are the kids in the movie up to now? Scroll to find out!

A Wrinkle in Time follows Meg Murray, played by Storm Reid, on an unexpected journey with her little brother, Charles Wallace (Deric McCabe) and their friend Calvin (Levi Miller), through alternate dimensions on a mission to find their father (Chris Pine) — with the help of three mysterious astral travelers.

The film was Storm’s very first movie role — whom you also might recognize from Euphoria playing Zendaya’s younger sister! “When I got the role, I was super duper excited,” she told Affinity Magazine shortly after the film premiered in March 2018.

“I was so grateful, and it was a huge opportunity and blessing, but then, I was like ‘Oh my gosh — how am I going to pull this off?’ I didn’t know how I was going to be the lead. I don’t like saying that, but [to be] the lead in the movie and then also have Miss Ava looking at me. But no — I got over that fear quickly, and they all welcomed me with warm arms.”

Storm spoke to NPR about what the starring role meant for her. “It’s a dream come true, and to be able to have such an amazing support system and basically [be] sharing our baby, which is this piece of art and magic that we love so much and that we created, and basically [that] we’re giving that to the world is kind of scary, but it’s so much fun. And I hope people like it and enjoy it, and it kind of touches them. And it’s something that I’ve always wanted, so to be able to see my hard work pay off is really amazing.”

Scroll through our gallery to see what the kids of A Wrinkle In Time are up to now!

