Can you believe it’s nearly been 20 years since Agent Cody Banks premiered in theatres?! The movie starring child stars Frankie Muniz and Hilary Duff, followed Cody Banks (Frankie), a high school student who happened to work part time as a CIA agent. Keep reading to see what the 2003 cast has been up to!

Frankie was at the height of his child stardom when Agent Cody Banks was released in March 2003, as he starred in Malcolm and the Middle, a Fox sitcom which ran from 2000 to 2006 and Big Fat Liar starring alongside Amanda Bynes in 2002.

“I mean, really, my whole life, when I think back [on] it, I did so many incredible things at a young age. People think, they always go, like, ‘Oh, are you sad that you didn’t get to go to prom?'” Frankie told Yahoo Entertainment in October 2022. “I was at the Emmys and the Golden Globes and traveled all around the world and hanging out at the Playboy Mansion. Almost to the point where I look back, and I go, ‘Was that real?'”

Frankie recalled the first time he was recognized right before Malcolm and the Middle premiered and all of the billboards were all over New York City.

“That’s where my family lived, and I was taking the subway, and all these people were staring at me. .. I didn’t understand that, like, maybe they had seen previews or whatever. And people started coming up to me before the show even premiered, ‘You’re going to be on that show.’ And it was honestly, like, the most incredible feeling ever.”

Agent Cody Banks’ success immediately sparked a sequel which premiered in 2004. Since then, Frankie has still kept a steady flow of acting jobs from appearing on Last Man Standing, Sharknado 3, Another Day In Paradise, The Clean, The Rookie and New Amsterdam.

Along with Frankie, his Agent Cody Banks costars have also gone on to do some super impressive things. Scroll through our gallery to see what the cast of Agent Cody Banks is up to now.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.