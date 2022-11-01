Remember Nickelodeon’s The Naked Brothers Band? The show followed brothers Nat and Alex Wolff and their lives as a child rock band. Since the series ended in 2009, the brothers have gone on to do big things! Alex, for instance, is an established actor in the horror genre following his role in A24’s Hereditary. Keep reading to see Alex’s transformation from his Nickelodeon days to now!

Whether a Naked Brothers Band reboot is in the cards for brothers Nat and Alex, both have had their hands full with their music career at the moment. The brothers released their latest single, “All Over You” in August 2022, and have an EP on the way.

“Every time we put out music, we get a group of new fans,” Alex told StyleCaster in August 2020. “But we have the same core fans since we were kids. There’s a community of fans of ours, and they even become friends with each other. It’s a beautiful thing. They come to our show. They’ll fly in from places. It’s amazing to be a part of people’s lives like that.”

Since Alex’s time on Nickelodeon, he has had a super successful acting career! He’s starred in movies like My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Jumanji: The Next Level, Bad Education, My Friend Dahmer, Hereditary and so much more. He’s also set to star in Christopher Nolan‘s upcoming 2023 movie Oppenheimer alongside Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr.

The former child star revealed that the same film that garnered him such horror movie acclaim in the first place, Hereditary, left a pretty heavy mark after the cameras stopped rolling in a July 2021 interview with Collider. “I’ll tell you that movie did about as much damage to me as a movie can do,” Alex told the outlet, admitting the damage included psychological effects and loss of sleep. He suffered “all of it,” he said, adding, “It really affected me.”

“It’s very hard because as an actor, you really don’t want to sound pretentious or self-serious or like anything is too serious,” Alex continued. “Because we have a cushy job in a lot of ways, but this, emotionally, it was one of those tough ones. It was one of those ones that really did some gymnastics on my emotional wellbeing.”

