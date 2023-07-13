From TikTok star to fashion icon, it’s no secret that Alix Earle is absolutely killing it! Every time the internet personality steps on a red carpet, fans are obsessed with her look.

Her rise to the spotlight came following a honest on-camera moment where Alix got real about her acne with followers. Since then, her brand has become primarily about not wanting to set false expectations for those watching her videos.

“When I started out, I had no idea and I was trying to be picture perfect,” she revealed during an interview on Sirius XM’s “The Howard Stern Show” in May 2023. “I thought that was the way to go. Then it honestly was the summer when I was at probably at my lowest point. I was dealing with a bunch of acne and I started posting about it.”

Alix added, “It was so scary posting the first video with my skin raw without makeup. I refreshed it for like 30 minutes. I thought people were gonna say mean things, and then it was just an overwhelmingly nice, positive, supportive community.”

Thanks to her millions of followers, Alix started to gain the attention of some major brands. In fact, she became the face of the Forever 21 x Juicy Couture collaboration.

“Everyone was dressing up [in Y2K styles]. Then, it just kind of became reality because the trends started to come back around. I love it. I think it’s so fun,” she told E! News in March 2023 of the collection. “I’m so excited to be a part of something with such an iconic brand.”

Following her University of Miami graduation in May 2023, she was ready to lean into her career full time — and embrace that celebrity status!

“It’s super exciting, and I’m excited to start this next chapter of my life, but it’s also super sad because I’m gonna miss all my friends and waking up living with five other girls and constantly having someone else around you to talk to,” she told Rolling Stone in April 2023, noting that her key to social media success is “staying true to yourself.”

Alix added, “When I started off on social media, people were definitely judging me, and you just have to go with your gut and go with what you love, and you just really can’t care what other people think.”

