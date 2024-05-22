Since launching her Eras Tour in March 2023, Taylor Swift has captivated fans and critics alike with her record-breaking concerts. Lasting over three and a half hours, the performance features the singer delivering a set list of 44 songs divided into 10 acts, leaving audiences spellbound from start to finish.

Although she’s the best in her craft, she’s also human! The singer has openly acknowledged several mishaps that have taken place during numerous concerts, prompting fans to affectionately dubbed her tour “The Errors Tour” alongside “The Eras Tour.” Keep reading for a guide to all of the ~errors~ so far.

From technical glitches to lyrical slip-ups, these unexpected occurrences on stage have become beloved highlights for audiences, frequently spreading like wildfire across the internet. Swift most recently incited a wave of excitement in Buenos Aires in November when she inadvertently stumbled over the lyrics to her song “Champagne Problems” from her 2020 Evermore album.

“I’ve had two months off,” she quipped of the error while seated at the piano.“I’ve practiced this so many times before tonight. And you thought you came here to see a professional.”

One of our fav Errors Tour moments is when she accidentally ate a bug. No, seriously — when she was about to speak to the crowd in Chicago’s Soldier Field arena, she began furiously coughing, telling the audience, “I swallowed a bug, I’m so sorry.”

As fans erupted into laughter, she quipped, “Is there any chance that none of you saw that? It’s fine. I’ve swallowed it.”

That wasn’t the only cough-related issue she had that night, as she also found herself unable to speak during a Lover era set when she suddenly lost her voice.

“You know when you’re not sick, a bug didn’t fly into your throat, you just go to talk and it doesn’t work?” she asked. “It’s over now, it’s over now, it’s fine.”

Scroll through our gallery to uncover all of the mishaps on the Eras Tour so far.

