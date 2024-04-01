Amanda Bynes is opening up about her mental health. The former Nickelodeon star recently revealed details about her battle with depression and what she’s doing to combat it. Keep reading to get all the details on Amanda’s journey.

Following the release of Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV in March 2024, Amanda shared a mental health update on social media.

“I’ve gained over 20 lbs in the past few months from being depressed,” she shared to her Instagram Story on March 29, 2024. “I’m doing a lot better now and have learned to do opposite action when I don’t feel like working out or eating clean.”

The Amanda Show alum went on to say that she weighs “162 lbs right now,” and eventually wants “to get back to 110 lbs.” This isn’t the first time Amanda has opened up about her weight journey.

In 2018, she admitted to “abus[ing]” Adderall to maintain a certain weight. “They were talking about how women were taking it to stay thin. I was like, ‘Well, I have to get my hands on that,’” she told Paper Magazine, adding that she was able to get a prescription after seeing “a psychiatrist and faking the symptoms of ADD.”

In the same interview, Amanda recalled how she “used to chew the Adderall tablets” in her trailer while filming Hall Pass. “I remember chewing on a bunch of them and literally being scatterbrained and not being able to focus on my lines or memorize them for that matter.”

Due to her addiction, the former actress had to drop out of the film. “I made a bunch of mistakes but I wasn’t fired. I did leave… it was definitely completely unprofessional of me to walk off and leave them stranded when they’d spent so much money on a set and crew and camera equipment and everything,” she explained.

Amanda’s post comes a few weeks after the release of the Discovery + series, which detailed the alleged mistreatment of staff and child actors by Nickelodeon producer Dan Schneider. Known for creating popular Nickelodeon shows like Drake & Josh and Victorious, Dan also created and produced The Amanda Show, and formed a close relationship with Amanda.

However, it was reported that Amanda had declined to participate in the series. An Ok Magazine insider claimed that Amanda had an opposite experience than her cast members and is ultimately “grateful for Nickelodeon for jumpstarting her career.”

