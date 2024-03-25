Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV has taken the internet by storm. While many familiar faces appeared in the docuseries, one subject of the film allegedly declined to participate.

Keep reading to find out why Amanda Bynes reportedly turned down an offer to appear in the show.

The Discovery + series, which was released in March 2024, follows multiple cast members and writers that worked on Nickelodeon during the early 2000s. Many of these employees alleged that they experienced racism, sexism, abuse and inappropriate behavior.

During the documentary, Amanda’s name was brought up several times, as she was the leading star on The Amanda Show, which was created by Dan Schneider, one of the main subjects of Quiet on Set. According to crew members on set, Amanda formed an oddly close friendship to the producer.

However, according to an Ok Magazine source, the star of The Amanda Show had quite the opposite experience than her fellow cast members.

The former actress was reportedly asked to speak in the doc series, but declined. While she hasn’t seen the series yet, the insider claimed that Amanda is ultimately “grateful for Nickelodeon for jumpstarting her career.”

The All That performer wasn’t the only one asked to participate. Her parents, Rick and Lynn Bynes were also reportedly asked to give their comments — but both refused to give a statement.

Even though they declined to respond, Amanda’s parents have allegedly seen the docuseries. A TMZ source further revealed that Rick and Lynn had watched the show and were both “saddened and disgusted by the allegations.”

Between 1999 and 2002, Amanda had starred in her own TV show, alongside Drake Bell. During the documentary, it was revealed that the former child star was the victim of sexual assault by a Nickelodeon actor and dialogue coach named Brian Peck.

Brian was eventually convicted in 2004 for assaulting a minor and was sentenced to 16 months in prison.

Since the release of the series, Dan has expressed his regret for his past behaviors during an interview posted to YouTube.

“Watching over the past two nights was very difficult,” he began, “me facing my past behaviors, some of which are embarrassing and that I regret, and I definitely owe some people a pretty strong apology.”

