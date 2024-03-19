Amanda Bynes was once one of the most famous children in the world, but not many fans know much about the child star’s own parents, Lynn and Rick Bynes.

Who Are Lynn and Rick Bynes?

Lynn and Rick were married in 1967, welcoming their first two children, Tom and Jillian. After Amanda was born in 1986, they raised their family in Ventura County, California.

While it’s unclear what Amanda’s mother’s profession was, Rick worked as a dentist in Thousand Oaks, California while enjoying performing comedy on the side. His love of comedy is what initially sparked Amanda’s own interest. She eventually began booking roles in commercials, until she was discovered by Nickelodeon while performing at a comedy camp for kids hosted at the Los Angeles comedy club Laugh Factory.

In a 2007 Tonight Show interview with Jay Leno, Amanda called her parents “strict,” but credited that to her success.

“My parents actually were very strict, in a good way though,” she said. “I was never allowed to go to the mall alone or with friends. But as you can see that’s where I got my love of comedy – from my funny dad.”

Was Amanda Bynes Emancipated?

In March 2024, after the documentary Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV premiered, it was alleged that the former actress had a falling out with her parents while starring on The Amanda Show, leading her to run away.

In the doc, one of the speakers claim that former Nickelodeon producer Dan Schneider was involved in Amanda’s disconnection from her parents. After originally attempting to seek emancipation from her mother and father, Amanda would later dismiss the petition.

When Did Amanda Bynes’ Conservatorship End?

After landing her role on Nickelodeon’s The Amanda Show in 1999, the child star was booked and busy for years, starring in multiple popular movies such as She’s the Man and What a Girl Wants. However, like many child actors, Amanda often struggled with her mental health and was eventually diagnosed with bipolar disorder. After several public breakdowns, Amanda’s parents applied and were granted conservatorship over Amanda in 2013.

The conservatorship was officially terminated after nine years in March 2022.

“The parents are happy, thrilled to get this good news. The professionals say she is ready to make her own life choices and decisions and are so proud of her,” Amanda’s family attorney told NBC News at the time.

Before ending her conservatorship, Amanda received her associate’s degree from Los Angeles’ Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising. She was engaged to ex Paul Michael in 2020, but the pair later broke up in 2022.

