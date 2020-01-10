Get ready for a brand new episode of America’s Most Musical Family, featuring one of our fave YouTubers David Dobrik!

Singing in the second finals are family bands The Bomparts performing “If I Were A Boy” by Beyoncé, Mathis Family performing “Hey Brother” by Avicii, The Melisizwe Brothers performing “Let It Be” by James Bay, The Rees Family performing “Shut Up and Dance” by Walk the Moon and The Sanchez Family performing “Break Free” by Ariana Grande — and J-14 has an exclusive first look. Make sure to watch it above!

America’s Most Musical Family is a one-of-a-kind music competition series that features a wide variety of talented families of two or more relatives who perform together in all genres in front of celebrity judges David, Ciara, Debbie Gibson and show host Nick Lachey. It airs Fridays at 7:00 P.M. (EST/PST) on Nickelodeon. The finale airs next Friday, January 17, with a two-hour finale event.

