Get ready for a brand new episode of America’s Most Musical Family, featuring one of our fave YouTubers David Dobrik!

Singing in the first finals are family bands The Bomparts performing “Sweet Dreams” by Eurythmics, Mathis Family performing “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” by Marvin Gaye, The Melisizwe Brothers performing “Waiting On The World To Change” by John Mayer, The Rees Family performing “Take On Me” by A-ha, The Sanchez Family performing “Girls Just Want To Have Fun” by Cyndi Lauper and The Smith Kids performing “Stitches” by Shawn Mendes — and J-14 has an exclusive first look. Make sure to watch it above!

America’s Most Musical Family is a one-of-a-kind music competition series that features a wide variety of talented families of two or more relatives who perform together in all genres in front of celebrity judges David, Ciara, Debbie Gibson and show host Nick Lachey. It airs Fridays at 7:00 P.M. (EST/PST) on Nickelodeon.

