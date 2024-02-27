Since Taylor Swift announced her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department, ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn has found himself in the center of internet scrutiny — as fans are convinced the singer’s upcoming release will be about her former beau.

That being said, a resurfaced video of the former flames has gone viral on social media that has left fans confused. Keep reading to see why.

On February 23, 2024, a video resurfaced of Joe and Taylor at a restaurant seemingly having a heated conversation. In the clip, Joe can be heard saying, “You don’t get to tell me about sad,” a.k.a. the same line that so happens to be on the back of “The Bolter” edition of her new album.

This video had the internet in a frenzy, until a few days later, when Buzzfeed reported that the original video was edited using AI technology. The outlet claimed that the original video was filmed back in December 2022, where you can’t hear Joe actually say anything.

The news publication also reported that a community note was placed on the now-viral tweet, which was rated as “not helpful” by users.

Fan theories have seriously started to ramp up since Taylor announced news of her upcoming album, with Swifties grasping for any clues to be linked to her former boyfriend.

Another theory leading back to Joe has to do with the album’s release date of April 19.

ICYMI, April 19, 2023, is the day that the singer-songwriter was spotted having dinner with pals Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, with the couple unfollowing Joe on Instagram immediately afterwards.

That’s not all fans have connected. The bonus track, “The Bolter,” is theorized to be a nod towards the viral video of the British actor bolting into a car with the musician in order to avoid paparazzi.

It seems that Joe might be the topic of conversation in more songs than just “The Bolter.” When Taylor released her tracklist, it included a song called “So Long, London,” a possible reference to her former British boyfriend. Not only that, Taylor’s 2019 Lover album also contains a song titled “London Boy,” which Swifties have long believed to be about Joe.

