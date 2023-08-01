Angus Cloud died suddenly at age 25 on July 31, 2023, leaving behind numerous friends and family. Just a week before his passing, the actor who was best known for playing the lovable drug dealer Fezco in Euphoria, laid his own father to rest. Keep reading for everything we know about the late actor’s family, parents and siblings.

Who Are Angus Cloud’s Parents?

Angus was born to parents Conor Hickey and Lisa Cloud Mclaughlin. While the actor was born in California, most of his family hail from Ireland. Both of his parents worked as university professors throughout their life, and his father was a rugby star for the Ashbourne Rugby Club.

While the Euphoria star used his middle name “Angus,” his legal first name was Conor, in honor of his father. On May 18, 2023, Conor died “after a short illness,” according to a tribute posted by Conor’s former rugby team.

“Conor left for California in the 80’s after a very successful career at Ashbourne, which included being a member of the O’Connell Cup winning team in 1979,” read the obituary shared by the club, which is based in County Meath, Ireland. “He first landed in L.A. but settled in the Bay Area of San Francisco.”

Following his father’s death, Angus posted a tribute to Instagram that included a photo of his dad. “Miss you breh,” he captioned the post. A week after his father was laid to rest in Ireland in July 2023, news broke that Angus had passed away.

After Angus died, the family released a statement that shed some light on how his father’s death had impacted him.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother, and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways,” they shared in a statement to TMZ. “Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.”

Did Angus Cloud Have Siblings?

Angus is survived by his two younger twin sisters, Fiona and Molly Cloud. Fiona currently attends the University of Michigan. Not much is known about the siblings as they have kept their life very private since their brother’s skyrocket to fame.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.