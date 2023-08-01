News of Euphoria star Angus Cloud’s death broke on July 31, 2023.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” his family confirmed in a statement to Variety at the time. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.”

The statement continued, “Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence. We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

Keep reading for more details on his passing.

How Did Angus Cloud Die?

His official cause of death has yet to be confirmed. However, Cloud’s mother reported a “possible overdose” in a 911 call ahead of his passing, Us Weekly confirmed.

The Oakland Police Department (OPD) responded to a call at Cloud’s residence on July 31, after 11:30 a.m., where a victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

What Was Angus Cloud’s Cause of Death?

“The cause of death is unknown. There’s no additional information being released at this time. This is an active death investigation,” the OPD shared in a statement on July 31, which was obtained by J-14.

Cloud was known for his role as Fezco on the HBO series, Euphoria, which also starred Zendaya. He originated the role in June 2019, when the first season premiered, and appeared as Fezco a second time in season 2, which aired in early 2022. Throughout his brief time in the spotlight, the late star was candid about his mental health struggles.

“People knowing me and recognizing who I am. That s—t f—ks with my mind for sure,” Cloud told Interview Magazine during a February 2022 interview. “I’d rather people didn’t recognize me. I’m not mad at them because they do, but I’d rather they didn’t. I just want to have regular interactions with people. I don’t want to be treated special.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.