Charli D’Amelio and Landon Barker shocked everyone when they revealed that they were dating — especially Charli’s ex-boyfriend, Chase Hudson! After some drama involving Chase writing a song seemingly dissing the new couple, fans are dying to know if Charli and Landon are still going strong. Keep reading to find out of the two stars are still together!

When Did Charli D’Amelio and Landon Barker Start Dating?

The two first sparked dating rumors after being spotted leaving Landon’s concert in June 2022 and were confirmed to be “in the early stages of dating,” later that month, a source told J-14. “They are enjoying getting to know each other,” the insider added.

This is Charli’s first romance since she and TikToker Chase Hudson ended things earlier this year. Although it’s unclear when they actually broke up, the couple was originally linked together in December 2019, with their relationship seemingly ending in early 2022.

Charli, Landon and Chase Drama Explained

Shortly after news broke that his ex-girlfriend had moved on with his former friend, Chase stirred up some drama on TikTok! Charli’s newest beau is the son of Blink-182 drummer, Travis Barker, who married Kourtney Kardashian earlier this year. As Landon and Chase were friends for awhile, Chase even attended the couple’s wedding in Italy as a friend of the family!

Chase first teased his newest song “All The Things I Hate About You” on TikTok in July 2022, which fans immediately speculated was about Charli. Chase released the song and music video on July 29, 2022, which seemingly called Charli a “homie hopper” and Landon a “bum-star.” Landon seemed to address the lyrics in an Instagram Story post from August, writing, “I grew up on rock music and around the best pop punk bands in the world poser!” Charli has yet to comment on any of the drama.

Are Charli D’Amelio and Landon Barker Still Dating?

Despite all of the ex-boyfriend drama, it looks like the new couple is still going strong! Charli posted a TikTok of her and Landon as recently as August 6, before attending Nessa Barrett‘s 20th birthday party.

“He’s just very sweet,” Charli told Entertainment Tonight in July 2022 when asked what she likes most about her new beau. She also detailed what it’s like to have her personal life be made so public. “I think for a long time it was really difficult but now I kind of live life first and think about what people are going to say after.”

