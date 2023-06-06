Are Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber still friends? The two models first met in the early 2010s, and have been inseparable ever since. Keep reading to see details on their friendship, why fans think they’re feuding and how the two responded to those rumors.

Are Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Feuding?

Per The Sun, fans began to suspect that there was a rift between Hailey and Kendall after the two enjoyed separate vacations in the South of France in June 2023 with their pals — but did not see one another.

However, the two stars set the record straight a few days later. Hailey posted a selfie with Kendall tanning poolside via Instagram Stories, captioning it “feuding,” along with a heart.

Fans immediately thought Hailey’s response was hilarious. One Twitter user wrote, “Hailey and Kendall laughing at those who were trying to pit them against each other.”

How Long Have Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Been Friends?

ICYMI, Hailey was actually close friends with Kendall’s sister, Kylie Jenner, first. The 818 founder explained to Elle the “love story” on how she became friends with Hailey — and how Kylie wasn’t too thrilled at first!

“She was actually best friends with Kylie, and I was good friends with her cousin Ireland [Alec Baldwin‘s daughter],” Kendall began. “Hailey lived in New York, and whenever we were there, we would hang out with her.”

During Kendall’s first New York Fashion Week, the Kardashian-Jenner explained that she and Hailey immediately hit it off, sparking their longstanding friendship. “From then on, she was my homie,” she said. “At first, Kylie was mad — I had to bring them back together and be like, ‘No, it’s okay, guys.’ But it’s all good, that’s our love story.”

Since then, the twosome has been nearly inseparable. On top of that, Kendall is super close with Hailey’s husband, Justin Bieber. The three jumped on a livestream in April 2020, where the “Sorry” singer asked Kendall if she had seen his relationship with her best friend coming, to which she replied, “Honestly, no!”

She continued, “I think I hoped, obviously Hails is my lady, my best friend, and I wanted it so bad for both of you,’ she reflected. ‘It just makes me really happy.'”

