Han So-hee Apologizes, Confirms She’s Dating Ryu Jun-Yeol

On March 16, So-hee took to her blog and confirmed her romance with Jun-yeol, while also publicly apologizing to Hyeri.

“I’m writing this in the hopes that I can hurt my precious fans even a little bit less. First, it’s true that we are in a relationship with positive feelings,” she wrote. “When we exchanged feelings for one another, it was already the beginning of 2024, and his breakup with that person was already wrapped up in early 2023.”

She continued to address her previous post, writing, “My pathetic Instagram story. It’s true, it was pathetic and lame. I temporarily lost all reason and behaved rudely. I will apologize to that person [Hyeri] regarding this fact, and I sincerely apologize to you all for not reacting wisely. Because I acted based on my emotions rather than rational thinking, I acknowledge that this is completely my fault, regardless of my reasons.”

One of the most famous actresses in South Korea, Han So-hee is best recognized globally for playing the love interest BTS’s Jung Kook in the 2023 music video for “Seven.” Some of her notable acting roles include Netflix’s My Name, Nevertheless and Gyeongseong Creature.