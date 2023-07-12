When worlds combine! Han So-hee stars in Jung Kook‘s music video for his solo debut “Seven” featuring Latto, but you might recognize her face before. The actress is one of South Korea’s biggest stars, and has starred in multiple iconic K-dramas in the past. Keep reading to meet Han So-hee.

Who Is Han So-hee?

Han So-hee was born in Ulsan, South Korea on November 18, 1994, making her a Scorpio. She attended Ulsan Girls’ High School and Ulsan High School of Arts.

She made her acting debut in the K-drama Reunited Worlds in 2017 as supporting role. From there, she starred in multiple dramas such as Money Flower, 100 Days My Prince, After the Rain and Abyss. Her breakout role would come in 2020, when she played a main role as a young mistress in South Korea’s smash-hit The World of the Married. The show would go on to become the highest-rated drama in Korean cable television history.

Following her widespread success, she started to book main roles in Nevertheless alongside Song Kang, Soundtrack #1 alongside Park Hyung-sik and starred in the Netflix original crime-action drama My Name.

Han So-hee spoke about her skyrocketing fame and picking out her future acting roles during an interview with Allure Magazine in January 2022.

“It’s not that I had a goal but after pursuing the enjoyable work that I liked, I’ve now turned 29 years old [in Korean age],” she told the outlet. “Having people [of the general public] like me is something that happened suddenly so I feel a lot of pressure and cannot only be excited because I have to develop something to live up to that.”

She also explained that despite her break in acting with My Name, she has not received many casting offers. “Honestly, even if there are projects that suit my appearance, I don’t think I have the face to do all types of roles,” she explained. “Breaking out of that is also homework for me. Now, I’m luckily receiving projects that suit me.”

Is Han So-hee Starring In Jung Kook’s ‘Seven’ Music Video?

BTS’ Jung Kook will finally be making his solo debut, dropping his very first single titled “Seven” featuring Latto on July 14, 2023, alongside a music video. The teaser dropped on July 12, which featured the BTS singer fighting with his date while out at a restaurant. Fans quickly realized that that date was played by Han So-hee herself!

One fan tweeted, “Han Sohee and Jung Kook OH MY GOD.” Our thoughts exactly.

